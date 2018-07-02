Dolgerddon Hall youth hostel fire tackled
Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a Victorian youth hostel in mid Wales.
Dolgerddon Hall in Rhayader, Powys, is currently "well-alight", according to the fire service.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MWWFRS) said crews from Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, Llanidloes and Llanwrtyd Wells were called to the property at 12:35 BST.
A MWFRS spokesman said there were no reports of casualties.