A boa constrictor has been recaptured after going missing from its home.

The 5ft (1.5m) black and silver reptile disappeared from an address in Cwmgiedd, near Ystradgynlais, Powys, prompting police to tweet a safety warning on Tuesday morning.

However, it was recaptured nearby late last night, said Dyfed-Powys Police.

Boa constrictors are non-venomous ambush predators that kill by squeezing the life out of their prey and can reach up to 3m (10ft) in length.