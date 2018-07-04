Missing boa constrictor found in Cwmgiedd
- 4 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A boa constrictor has been recaptured after going missing from its home.
The 5ft (1.5m) black and silver reptile disappeared from an address in Cwmgiedd, near Ystradgynlais, Powys, prompting police to tweet a safety warning on Tuesday morning.
However, it was recaptured nearby late last night, said Dyfed-Powys Police.
Boa constrictors are non-venomous ambush predators that kill by squeezing the life out of their prey and can reach up to 3m (10ft) in length.