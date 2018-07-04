Image copyright Facebook Image caption Scott Penlington and Nick Jefferies were from Holmes Chapel in Cheshire

A plane crash that killed a flying instructor and his son's friend was accidental, an inquest has concluded.

Nick Jefferies, 54, and Scott Penlington, 25, from Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, died at the crash site at Cwmbach, Powys, on 18 September 2016.

Both suffered multiple blunt injuries after the microlight span out of control and crashed in a field.

The inquest jury in Welshpool agreed the plane had a structural failure, but did not know what caused it.

Mr Jefferies, who had previously given flying lessons to One Direction star Harry Styles, was going to Swansea to meet his son.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Harry Styles was a family friend of Nick Jefferies and his daughter Emilie

Rebecca Fleck, whose land the plane crashed on near Builth Wells, said she was out walking when she saw it come down and described it as "having no noise and spinning like a seed".

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch found there was a structural failure in the wing which an expert said was due to an overload or stress.

The jury heard the plane was travelling at 97mph (155km/h) but that increased to 120mph (195km/h) which would have increased the pressure.

Coroner for south and mid Wales Andrew Barkley said Mr Jefferies had been described as a very thorough and conservative pilot.

Mr Jefferies, who owned the Eurostar EV-97 plane, had flown about 350 hours since qualifying in 2014.