Image copyright Family handout Image caption Roy Evans, 55, had worked at Ceredigion council for more than 25 years

The family of a council worker killed in a crash have said they have lost a "fantastic husband and brilliant father".

Roy Evans, 55, died following the one-vehicle crash in Llanbadarn Fawr, near Aberystwyth, on 13 June.

His family said he was "liked and loved by a lot of people".

Flags have been flown at half mast at Ceredigion council buildings in tribute Mr Evans, who worked for the authority for more than two decades.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have appealed for witnesses.

Council chief executive Eifion Evans said: "He proudly served his community through his work for the council for over 25 years.

"We are very grateful to him for his service over the years. Roy was well liked, respected and popular and will be sorely missed."