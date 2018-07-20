Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption James Corfield was a member of Montgomery Young Farmers Club

New safety measures have been put in place at the Royal Welsh Show following the death of a 19-year-old at last year's event.

James Corfield was found dead in the River Wye after visiting the event near Builth Wells in July 2017.

His family had called for "urgent safety issues" to be addressed.

A riverside security fence and signposts indicating safe walkways have been installed ahead of the return of the annual agricultural show on Monday.

A safety group made up of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Powys Council, police, Wales Young Farmers' Clubs and others was formed after Mr Corfield's death.

Image caption Fencing has been erected along the River Wye

Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Steve Hughson said: "There's more to the show than just what happens inside the showground.

"A lot happens in town, in Penmaenau, in the Young People's Village, and in the local community.

"We therefore have to make sure that everyone connected to the show, and who goes to Builth Wells during show week is safe."

Image caption Signposts show the new "green route"

Outside the showground a "green route" - a combination of green finger-post signs and green arrows painted on the pavements - has been created to direct visitors to safe walking routes.

Street pastors will patrol from Sunday evening until Wednesday evening and the former Tourist Information Centre will be used as a welfare base at night.

The Welsh Ambulance Service have committed additional resources to the area and Insp Gwyndaf Bowen from Dyfed-Powys Police said there would be about 70 officers working in the area each evening.

The annual four-day event is one of the largest agricultural events in Europe and attracts about 240,000 visitors every July.