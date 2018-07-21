Image copyright Hughes Architects Image caption Bronllys Hall dates back to about 1500

Plans to turn a former health board headquarters into a five-star events venue and conference centre have been revealed by architects.

The mansion house at Bronllys, near Brecon, used to be the home of the Powys Teaching Health Board.

The plans include 40 en-suite bedrooms and a new ballroom.

A full planning application will be submitted to Powys council, on behalf of Bronllys Estates Ltd, next month.

Hughes Architects have begun a 28-day pre-planning consultation to allow neighbouring property owners and statutory bodies to comment.

Doug Hughes, the firm's managing director, said: "This is a significant investment to restore and enhance Bronllys Hall to its original architecture as a private house in early Victorian times.

"The former mansion house has dilapidated over time having been boarded up for the past four years since becoming surplus to the requirements of the previous owner."

The property dates back to about 1500 when the Duke of Buckingham is recorded as being the owner of the estate.

In 1913 it was sold to the King Edward VII Welsh National Memorial Association. King George V opened it as a TB sanatorium in July 1920.