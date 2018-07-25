Image copyright Twitter/@MAWWChrisDavies

A serious fire has broken out at a hotel in Aberystwyth and 14 people have had to be evacuated.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service sent 12 appliances to the blaze, which is believed to have started at the Ty Belgrave House hotel on Marin Terrace.

The road has been closed between the magistrate's court and the pier.

The fire started in the early hours of Wednesday morning but no further details have been released by emergency services.