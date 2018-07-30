Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption Austrian tourists are among 50 people being supported after a fire ripped through the hotel

A man has been arrested following a fire that ripped through a four-star hotel on Aberystwyth's seafront.

Police are still searching for a missing guest following the blaze.

Nine adults and three children were rescued when the fire broke out at Ty Belgrave House, Marine Terrace, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police have not yet confirmed what the man has been arrested on suspicion of, or any further details about the case.

The fire is now out but the building will not be safe to enter until the end of next week as it is structurally unsafe.