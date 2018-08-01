Image copyright Owens family Image caption Mr Owens from Cardiff is a second-year student at Aberystwyth University

Five men have admitted their part in an attack which left a university student in a coma for four weeks.

Ifan Owens, 20, from Cardiff, was attacked and found unconscious on High Street, Aberystwyth, on 14 January.

At Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, Billy Valentine pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Four other men pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Mr Owens, a second-year criminology student at Aberystwyth University, was initially taken to Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth but was later transferred to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

The sports fan, who plays football and rugby for the student's union, woke from his coma four weeks after the attack on 11 February.

Image copyright Owens family Image caption Gareth Owens with sons Ifan and Tomi in Bordeaux for the Euro 2016 tournament

David Robert Lloyd, 25, Lee Andersen, 20, Andrew Raymond John Scott, 23, and Michael Jones, 24, had previously denied causing grievous bodily harm but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of violent disorder during the hearing on Wednesday.

They will be sentenced on 8 August.