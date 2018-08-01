Image caption Alan William Burrell "could not go on facing the consequences of his actions", a coroner says

A man took his own life after admitting the possession of indecent images, a coroner has ruled.

Alan William Burrell, 54, was found by police in his Aberystwyth flat on 8 February this year, after last being seen by a neighbour five days earlier.

He had admitted three charges at the town's magistrates' court on 31 January and been bailed ahead of sentencing at Swansea Crown Court on 23 February.

Coroner Peter Brunton recorded a conclusion of suicide.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a toxic combination of prescription drugs and alcohol.

Burrell had been diagnosed with depression in 2010 and with leukaemia in January this year.

Mr Brunton told Aberystwyth Justice Centre on Wednesday it was "quite clear" from a note left by Burrell that he was "concerned about what was going to happen at the crown court" and was "under extreme pressure".

"He could not go on facing the consequences of his actions," Mr Brunton said.