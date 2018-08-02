Image copyright Keith Morris Image caption One guest remains missing following the fire at the Aberystwyth hotel

A 30-year-old man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life at a seaside hotel.

Fire ripped through the Ty Belgrave House on Aberystwyth's Marine Terrace, Ceredigion, last week.

A search for a missing guest at the hotel has been continuing since the blaze in the early hours of 25 July.

Damion Harris, of Llanbadarn, Aberystwyth, will appear before magistrates in the town later.

Police have been liaising with the Lithuanian Embassy to trace the next of kin of the missing guest.

Access to the hotel has been hampered by the fire damage, which destroyed several floors and has left the building structurally unsafe.