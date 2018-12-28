Image caption Jenifer Ladd spent 12 years working in the Minor Injury unit at Cardigan Hospital

A key member of the music and history societies in Welshpool and a retired nurse from Cardigan hospital are among those named on the New Year's Honours List.

Daphne Woodhouse was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to culture and history in Powys.

Meanwhile Jennifer Ladd who worked at Cardigan Hospital for 24 years received a BEM for her work.

Both are among dozens from Wales who were nominated for an honour.

Ms Woodhouse, an 88-year-old librarian has "been at the heart" of the local community for decades and is a key member of a number of clubs in the community said Richard Hayes.

She is a vice president of Welshpool Music Club as well as serving as a directors of Powysland Club historical society in the town.

Established in 1942, the music club last year celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Secretary Mr Hayes said: "Daphne is very deserving of this award having been at the heart of the club and the community in general for a long time.

"She has performed almost every role within the club at some point, including president and vice president, and really helped drive it forward.

"As well as bringing live music performances to Welshpool and the area, the club particularly supports young musicians and Daphne has always been very involved in that."

Meanwhile Jennifer Ladd from Llangoedmor in Ceredigion received an BEM for her work in the Minor Injuries Department at Cardigan Hospital, where she worked for 24 years until her retirement in September.

"It came out of the blue," she said.

"I thought it was a scam when I got the letter!

"I am very proud and honoured, although I must say I'm accepting the award on behalf of my colleagues and the girls that are left running the department.

"Although I've retired, I've left the unit in very good hands."