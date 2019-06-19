Mid Wales

Overturned lorry closes main road out of Aberystwyth

  • 19 June 2019
Overturned lorry on the A487
Image caption Eyewitnesses said the driver managed to get out of the lorry before it rolled over

The main road out of Aberystwyth was closed after a lorry veered off the road and overturned into a field.

The A487 was shut in both directions from Southgate to Llanfarian at about 16:00 BST and traffic redirected.

At 22:00, traffic was still queuing back to Llanbadarn and Trefechan, and a crane was being used to lift the trailer from the field.

Eyewitnesses said the driver managed to get out of the lorry before it rolled on its side.

