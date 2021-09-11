BBC News

Runner airlifted to hospital after Anglesey cliff fall

Published
image source, Getty Images
image captionThe alarm was raised at Porth Dafarch on Anglesey on Saturday morning

A runner has been airlifted to hospital after falling off a cliff in north Wales.

A major rescue operation was launched after reports a women had fallen on the Anglesey coast at 10:45 BST.

Coastguard crews from Holyhead, Cemaes Bay and Moelfre were joined by a helicopter from Dublin, and a RNLI lifeboat, in the search near Holyhead.

The casualty had been running at Porth Dafarch and was flown to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent at 14:00.

