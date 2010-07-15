A 19-year-old woman has died after a collision between two vehicles in Denbighshire.

Angharad Mary Clague, from Reading, Berkshire, died at the scene on the A494 at Glanrafon, near Corwen, on Wednesday.

Three other people remain in hospital, one of them in a critical condition.

North Wales Police want to speak to a car driver travelling from Corwen at about 1625 BST, and who may have seen the incident, but did not stop.

The collision, between a Peugeot and a Mondeo, led to the road being closed between Sarnau and the A5.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics also attended the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pc Mark Lightfoot at the central road policing unit on 101. Alternatively Welsh speakers can call 0845 607 1001, English speakers can call 0845 607 1002 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or text 66767.