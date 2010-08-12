Residents opposed to a gypsy site on land in Flintshire are due to attend a public meeting.

A campaign has been launched to oppose plans to develop a site off Magazine Lane at Ewloe, with five caravans, a hard standing and a day room.

County Councillor Dave Mackie said some local residents were opposed because the area was a designated "green barrier".

The planning application is expected to go before the council in the autumn.

Mr Mackie, who represents the area, said: "People here are very unhappy about any proposal for development within a designated green barrier.

"The proposed site is off a very narrow lane and any extra traffic there would be dangerous.

"We want to keep this land so that people can use it to walk their dogs or go jogging... that sort of thing."

The meeting will be held at Ewloe Social Club at 1900 BST.