A Denbighshire library is to close temporarily ahead of a £366,000 refurbishment starting next month.

Rhyl Library will close until 31 August for equipment to be moved to an art gallery within the existing building.

The art gallery will then function as a temporary library until the main section is opened in early 2011.

The modernised library will include a new layout, extra books, new computers, free WiFi and a self-service option.

The Welsh Assembly Government's Libraries for Life programme is funding £300,000 of the total cost.

Denbighshire council said it would be "business as usual" in the temporary library.

Councillor Pauline Dobb, Denbighshire cabinet lead member will responsibility for libraries, said: "This is a major development that will enhance the facilities for the people who use the wide range of services already on offer at the library.

Free internet access

"There are now many facilities on offer, including free access to the internet and the library is used for many community based activities and learning.

"This really is an exciting chapter in the history of Rhyl library and we look forward to the re-opening in early 2011 when the new look library officially opens its doors to a whole new world of facilities."

The developments come as new figures for libraries across the border in England show the number of adults visiting has fallen steadily over the past five years.

In 2005, 16.4% of adults people attended their local library once a month, but new research indicates that the figure had dropped to 12.8% last year.

However, Swansea council, for instance, has said that its library visits have been up by 4% in 2009/10.

Swansea said a total of almost 1.5m visits a year are made to its libraries.