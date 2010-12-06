Armed robbers have escaped with cash and cigarettes from a newsagents in Denbigh.

Two males in balaclavas - one armed with a knife - threatened a worker at McColls Newsagents in Rhyl Road at about 2200 GMT on Sunday.

North Wales Police said the staff member was left "shaken" by the incident.

Witnesses have been asked to call 101 in Wales, 0845 6071002 (English) or 0845 6071001 (Welsh).

Detective Inspector Sian Beck said: "Fortunately the member of staff was not injured, but was clearly shaken by the incident.

"An immediate extensive search of the area was made and enquiries are ongoing to trace these offenders. We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to contact us."