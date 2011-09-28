The next phase of broadband improvements will benefit 78,000 households across Wales.

A total of 18 communities have been earmarked for the latest round of line upgrades giving faster internet access.

BT says the work will give speeds of up to 20Mbps which is more than double the maximum speed currently available in those areas.

They include Welshpool, Abergavenny, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Abergele, Colwyn Bay and Prestatyn.

BT says the technology delivered via copper wires is already available to 47% of all Welsh homes and that is due to reach 60% by next spring.

NEXT BROADBAND UPGRADE AREAS Abergavenny, Abergele, Bow Street, Colwyn Central, Cross Hands, Haverfordwest, Llanidloes, Llanrwst, Mold, Mumbles, Ogmore Valley, Pontarddulais, Prestatyn, Senghenydd, Tenby, Tynygongl, Tywyn and Welshpool

The next generation broadband network is being made available to all broadband service providers.

Work started earlier this month on a network to deliver "super-fast" broadband to 15,000 homes and businesses in the north of Wrexham county borough and Gresford, giving download speeds of up to 40Mbps.