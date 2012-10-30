Broken sewer blamed for Hawarden, Flintshire, spillage
- Published
A broken sewer has caused raw sewage to spill into a number of allotments and a small stream near Hawarden in Flintshire.
Environment Agency Wales worked with Welsh Water to trace the source and a clean-up took place on the site at Overlea Drive.
Agency officers will return to the site later on Tuesday to check sewage in the stream as been removed.
They said the impact on the environment appeared to be "minimal".
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.