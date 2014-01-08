Barry Rosedale jailed for life for Flintshire sex attacks
- Published
A man who attacked three women - including one who was pregnant - with the intention of abducting and raping them has been jailed for life.
Barry Rosedale, 43, from Queensferry, Flintshire, stalked the women with a knife, a gag for their mouths and laces to tie them up.
He admitted attempted rape, sexual assault and robbery.
Judge Niclas Parry at Mold Crown Court said Rosedale was "the worst nightmare" of any woman walking alone at night.
The court heard Rosedale's "campaign of terror" lasted three months from last January.
Each of his victims was able to fight him off or talk to him and calm him down, the court heard.
The sentencing on Wednesday heard that Rosedale had fantasies about raping women and was jailed in 2005 for trying to kidnap a young woman at a bus stop.
After his latest arrest, he told police he planned to rob, rape or kill his first victim, a 16-year-old girl who was walking home alone in January 2013.
After Rosedale grabbed her from behind, the girl begged him to let her go then shouted for help when she saw a man she knew, forcing the defendant to run.
The pregnant woman was his second victim, in April last year. She was attacked as she walked over the Queensferry flyover.
She tried to ring 999 but Rosedale grabbed her phone. During a struggle she realised he had a knife.
She told him she was pregnant and Rosedale replied that he would take her sister, before running away with her purse.
Days later Rosedale attacked another woman from behind on the same flyover and put her in headlock before sexually assaulting her and threatening to rape her.
Rosedale dropped his knife and the woman was able to throw it over the bridge before kicking him.
'Predatory and premeditated'
He was arrested that night and police found him carrying tights, underwear, a nightdress and black shoe laces.
John Philpotts, defending, said: "He has an insight into the danger he poses to females."
He said his client would co-operate with programmes while in custody.
Judge Parry told him: "You are a highly dangerous man who intended to commit far worse offences than were committed.
"Your intention was to abduct them in order to rape them or commit serious sexual offences against them.
"Your behaviour is predatory and premeditated."