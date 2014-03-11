Plas Madoc Leisure Centre to close in April
Campaigners who want to save a popular Wrexham leisure centre have been given more time to consider taking over the venue.
Plas Madoc Leisure Centre was set for demolition in June but councillors voted to extend the date to October.
Opponents are disappointed it will still close its doors in April as they wanted an extension.
But the Wrexham council executive board was told costs would mount if it was kept running.
The authority has to find savings of £45m over five years.
A report to the executive board gave councillors a second chance to reconsider the closure programme.
Council leaders have said previously that the community could run the centre, but supporters wanted more time for interested parties to come forward
There is concern the building's condition could deteriorate between the time the council shuts it and any community-run venture takes it over and that the centre's customer base would move on to other facilities.
The Save Plas Madoc Leisure Centre Campaign has condemned the council's decision.
Campaign spokesman Darrell Wright said: "The executive board had an opportunity to give the community trust a lifeline until October 1st, but they blew it. The additional cost would have been £144,000 and still they refused.
"Our concern as a community campaign is that closing the doors on April 28th will make it virtually impossible for a community enterprise to make the centre a success from the outset.
"Reasonable pleas for the council to provide some help in the short term were ignored, as we're warnings that children would now go to swim in the river with all the additional dangers.
"These councillors, with one honourable exception, should hang their heads in shame for their lack of vision and ambition for our area."
Campaigners said their fight would continue and they would consider all options before a public meeting on Thursday.