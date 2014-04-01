Creative Foods could cut 149 jobs in Flint
Nearly 150 people face losing their jobs after a Flintshire food company announced plans to close.
Flint-based Creative Foods, which makes ready meals and other products, could close by May.
The company said a consultation was under way with the 149 staff.
Flint councillor Alex Aldridge said closure would be "catastrophic" for employees and would have a "huge impact" on the town. Delyn AM Sandy Mewies said it was a "terrible blow".
In a statement, the company said: "Following an extensive review of our food manufacturing business and in the context of a long-term decline in the wholesale frozen ready meals product category, we have identified that Creative Foods, in Flint, north Wales, may no longer [be] a viable business.
"There is a proposal to close the Creative Foods factory and we have started a full and thorough consultation process, which we anticipate will reach a conclusion in May 2014.
"We will continue to make every effort to support our colleagues affected by the proposal, during this unsettling time."
'Huge impact'
Cllr Alex Aldridge said: "Normally, the sequence of events in these cases is more catastrophic for employees than on the face of it, because often, more than one person from a family works there.
"People could be facing multiple redundancies."
He added "This will have a huge impact. There will be a knock-on effect to the town."
Delyn AM Sandy Mewies said she had spoken to Business Minister Edwina Hart about the potential closure.
She added: "I have spoken to the company to seek clarification of the reasons why they are proposing to close the factory in May and to see if there is any possibility of reviewing the decision.
"The company have told me they are looking at options including the possibility of a buyer but the loss of these jobs will be a huge blow to the town and to the surrounding area.
"This will be a terrible blow to the workers and I hope everything possible will be done to support the workforce".
Last year, horse meat was discovered in lasagne made at the factory on the Aber Park Industrial Estate.