Geordie Shore star Scott Timlin fined for assault
- Published
A star of the MTV show Geordie Shore has been fined after hitting out at a customer at a Denbighshire nightclub.
Scott Timlin, 25, of Newcastle, punched Sam Hilson in the head while making a promotional appearance at Rhyl's Hidden club in February, Prestatyn magistrates heard.
Timlin - known as Scotty T in the programme about a group of young people in Newcastle - admitted common assault.
He was fined £265 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £72 costs.