Karen Catherall murder: Police continue to quiz man, 47
Police are continuing to question a man on suspicion of murdering a Flintshire woman who was found strangled and with head injuries.
The body of Karen Catherall, 45, was found at High Park, Gwernaffield, near Mold, in the early hours of Sunday.
Her death was caused by a "blunt force head injury" and "mechanical asphyxia", an inquest hearing was told yesterday.
North Wales Police were granted an extra 36 hours time to question a 47-year-old man on Monday afternoon.
North Wales East and Central coroner John Gittins adjourned the inquest into Ms Catherall's death on Monday.
He said a full hearing would be held pending the outcome of the police investigation.
Officers investigating Ms Catherall's death are appealing for anyone with any information to call them on 101.