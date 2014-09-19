BBC News

Work starts on Wrexham's £15m ambulance and fire emergency centre

Published
Image source, Mike Dean (Eye Imagery)
Image caption,
Health Minister Mark Drakeford and Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths at the turf cutting ceremony

Construction of Wrexham's £15m emergency centre has started.

Health Minister Mark Drakeford attended the turf-cutting ceremony to mark the start of the work on the joint Ambulance and Fire Services Resource Centre.

The new facility will house an eight-bay fire station and a six-bay ambulance station.

Mr Drakeford said: "The Welsh government is making a significant investment in this new resource centre.

"It will provide both the ambulance and fire services with the most modern facilities available.

"It will allow greater coordination when it comes to responding to incidents and improve response times."

