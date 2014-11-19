Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption John Allen, 73, denies 40 counts of sexual abuse

The jury have been sent out to consider their verdicts in the case of a former children's homes boss accused of sexually abusing youngsters.

John Allen, 73, of Needham Market, Suffolk, denies 40 counts of sexual abuse against 19 boys and one girl in the late 1960s up to the early 1990s.

The former hotelier and pop band manager ran homes in the Wrexham area known as the Bryn Alyn Community.

The trial in Mold Crown Court started seven weeks ago.