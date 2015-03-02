150 new jobs as Wrexham's Maelor poultry plant approved
- Published
A former cheese processing factory is to be turned into a poultry processing plant, creating 150 jobs.
Wrexham councillors have approved plans to transform Marchwiel's Maelor Creamery, which closed last March after First Milk lost a large contract with a supermarket chain.
Maelor Poultry has pledged to recruit staff from disadvantaged parts of the area and former First Milk employees.
Owner Salisbury Poultry said it would invest £10m to start-up the plant.
Stephen Hammond, commercial director of Salisbury Poultry, said: "Wrexham works well for us as a place to extend our business and at the same time we can make a major contribution to the town and a wide surrounding area that will feel the benefits through the supply chain we will require."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.