Puppies dumped in Flintshire rubbish bin 'doing well'

Flintshire bin puppiesRSPCA
One of the puppies being fed by an RSPCA carer

Eight new-born puppies found dumped in a Flintshire bin are "doing well", the RSPCA has said.

The Staffordshire bull terrier cross pups were just a few days old when they were discovered by children in Chester Road East, Queensferry, on Thursday.

RSPCA carers are looking after the pups, which weigh 200 grams each, bottle feeding them every two hours.

Carer Emma Nesfield said: "They are getting more and more active now and are doing well."

RSPCA inspectors are urging anyone with information about the dumping of the animals to come forward.

RSPCA
The animals were found in a black bin on Chester Road East, Queensferry
RSPCA
The puppies were only a few days old when they were found
RSPCA
The RSPCA is seeking information about the dumping of the eight puppies

