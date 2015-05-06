Image copyright PA Image caption The site on rural land will also be used for sheep grazing

Plans for a solar farm which could power more than 1,300 homes in Wrexham have been given the green light.

Councillors unanimously approved the application for 19,500 panels on land near Delph Road, Acrefair.

The company behind the scheme, Lightsource Renewable Energy Ltd, said the 25-acre (10 hectare) site will generate up to 5MW of electricity.

This will save 2,310 tonnes of carbon emissions every year - equivalent to taking 513 family cars off the road.