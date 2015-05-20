Image caption The Nova Centre in Prestatyn shut last year

Tighter controls on leisure centres are being discussed by Denbighshire council after three major attractions shut.

Rhyl Sun Centre, the Nova complex in Prestatyn and North Wales Indoor Bowls Centre were all closed last year.

The council had been in a bitter dispute with Clwyd Leisure Limited, the "arm's length" company set up to run the attractions for the authority.

The council is to consider a report later on more robust controls on third parties and their funding.

Clwyd Leisure Limited had accused the council, which had representatives on the board, of drastically reducing its funding.

However, the authority, claimed the company had failed to maintain the attractions or run them in a businesslike manner knowing that funding would be reduced over the years.

Following the closures the council said lessons had to be learned, and it was agreed to examine the links between the authority and council-funded service providers (CFSPs).

Ivan Butler, the council's head of internal audit, said: "The new framework will also include arrangements for ensuring that elected member roles on boards are clear, fully understood and applied to ensure that they discharge their roles and responsibilities effectively."