Teacher Hayley Batley illegally sold Doctor Who goods on eBay
A Wrexham teacher convicted of making her own Doctor Who merchandise and selling it on eBay has been reprimanded at a disciplinary hearing.
Hayley Batley, of St Giles Primary, was given a conditional discharge in November 2014 after admitting selling and offering trademarked goods.
An Education Workforce Council at Ewloe, Flintshire, heard she did not realise what she was doing was wrong.
The reprimand will remain on her record for two years.
The panel heard on Thursday how Batley was warned by the BBC in June 2013 that she was breaching trademark laws by making and selling her own Doctor Who items.
She asked the corporation for clarification, but before it responded, she relisted the items for sale.
Further investigations found she was offering more than 1,600 trademarked items for sale, including goods connected to The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and James Bond.
'Teachers don't do this'
Setting out the case, Rhiannon Dale told the education panel that Ms Batley told trading standards officers she would not have sold the items if she knew it was wrong.
She told them: "I'm a teacher. Teachers don't do this. You're not supposed to get bloody arrested."
Ms Batley was given a 12-month sentence at Caernarfon Crown Court in November 2014 after pleading guilty to selling and offering trademarked goods.
She was given a final written warning at a disciplinary hearing at her school following her conviction as it was felt her actions were prejudicial to the school's name.
John Till, representing Ms Batley, said: "She really didn't think she was doing anything wrong."
He said her comments to trading standards officers showed her "spontaneous reaction" and "her instinctive appreciation of what should be expected of a teacher".
Hearing chairman Steve Powell said Ms Batley's conduct was "serious and unacceptable and must not happen again".