Reece Charles Wynne attacked man he met on phone app
A teenager, who had a sudden desire to rob someone, arranged to meet a man via a mobile phone app and attacked him in his car.
Reece Charles Wynne, 18, of Mold, threatened the man with a broken beer bottle, tried to strangle him and demanded money.
The victim, 58, thought he was going to die, Mold Crown Court heard.
Wynne was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in youth custody after admitting robbery.
After agreeing to meet his victim via the app, the pair spent time drinking together at his house before Wynne attacked him as he was being dropped home, the court heard.
'Frightening experience'
The driver felt a sharp pain to the back of his neck before the men started to fight as the victim defended himself.
Wynne demanded money and pushed the victim against the car window where he tried to strangle him.
"He was terrified. He thought he was going to die," Kim Halsall, prosecuting, said.
The man accidently locked the car during the struggle and Wynne smashed a passenger window and climbed out, stealing some keys.
The victim suffered cuts and bruises and told police the attack was "the most frightening experience in his life".
Michael Davies, defending, said Wynne had a difficult upbringing and had mental health problems.