Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption British Transport Police want to speak to this woman

A train manageress was grabbed around her chest by a woman who tried to take her name badge, British Transport Police (BTP) has said.

An appeal has been made for information over the alleged assault on 16 October, which left her shaken.

It happened on the 19:10 BST London to Holyhead service as ticket checks were conducted near Prestatyn, Denbighshire.

BTP want to speak to a woman who got off the train at the station at 21:45 and left with a man.