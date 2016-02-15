eBay fraudster Barry Pritchard must pay back £131,000
A man who was jailed for selling counterfeit designer T-shirts on eBay for six years has been ordered to pay back £131,833.
Barry Wayne Pritchard, 47, of Penycae, Wrexham, made £200,000 selling the fake items between 2008 and 2014.
Mold Crown Court heard he had been warned by trading standards officers about his activities, but continued to trade even after his arrest.
He was jailed for 18 months for trademark and fraud offences last year.
Pritchard must pay back the money in three months or face an extra 12 months in prison.