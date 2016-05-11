Image copyright BBC/GOOGLE

An investigation has been launched after a two-vehicle crash in Flintshire left a motorcyclist with serious leg injuries.

North Wales Police received reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Cornist Lane, Flint, at about 08:50 BST on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in an ambulance.

Officers are trying to locate two men in their 20s seen walking away from the scene towards Flint.

One was described as being 6ft (1.82m) with very short dark hair and the other was shorter with blond hair. Both men were in work wear.