Image copyright Dee News Image caption Huw Jones had always worked on the family farm

A farmer who failed to properly care for his livestock has been banned from owning animals for six years.

Huw Aled Jones, 44, of Rhydtalog, near Mold, Flintshire, was found to have dead and dying animals on his land.

He admitted causing unnecessary suffering to animals, failing to identify them, failing to report animal deaths and not disposing of carcasses.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for two years at Flintshire Magistrates Court.

The court heard Jones had always worked on the family farm but had been unable to cope after his father died.

Long-term neglect

His marriage broke down, the farm was no longer sustainable and he worked 12-hour days at a dairy in Shropshire, which led to his failure to care for the sheep and cows.

The court heard he had ignored advice from council officers, failed to get veterinary attention for the animals, and did not properly feed them, resulting in their long-term neglect.

Several dead, injured and dying animals were discovered on the farm following a tip-off, including calves and lambs.

Probation officer Pamela Roberts said Jones did try to care for the animals and had shown great remorse for his actions.