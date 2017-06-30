North East Wales

Ex-tennis player Dan Sanders admits child sex offences

  • 30 June 2017
Dan Sanders Image copyright Andrew Price
Image caption Dan Sanders will be sentenced in July

A former professional tennis player has pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child.

Daniel Sanders, who is originally from Wrexham and once played doubles with Tim Henman, played his last professional match in 1996.

The 42-year-old then started a coaching career in the town, but now lives in Merriott, Somerset.

He admitted all eight charges at Mold Crown Court on Friday and was bailed until sentencing on 27 July.

