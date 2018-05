Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged robbery happened at the Shell Service Station in Denbigh

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court accused of robbing a petrol station in Denbighshire.

The man, from Denbigh, was also charged with common assault and possessing an offensive weapon - namely a knife.

He is accused of stealing money and cigarettes from the Shell garage on Rhyl Road, Denbigh, on Sunday.

At Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the accused was remanded in custody until he appears at Mold Crown Court on 1 June.