Image copyright FAW Image caption A multimillion-pound investment would establish a new national football development centre

It is hoped a planned national football development centre could inspire a new generation of stars to add to names such as Ian Rush and Gary Speed.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) wants to invest in Wrexham's Colliers Park facilities at Gresford.

The new National Football Development Centre will deliver training, coach education and player development.

Wrexham councillors unanimously backed the plans at a planning meeting on Tuesday evening.

The former Wrexham football club training ground is now owned by Glyndwr University, which is in discussions with the FAW on delivering the proposals.

It would establish a national training ground to improve both national and regional players and help support grassroots and community football initiatives.

Glyndwr University has already said it "fully supports" the FAW's vision for the ground, which will also benefit its students on football and sports coaching degrees.