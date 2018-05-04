Image copyright Claire Jones/Twitter Image caption The road was initially shut in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land

A motorbike rider has suffered serious injuries in a crash that closed a major road on Friday morning.

The A483 near Chester was shut in both directions between the B5102 at Station Road and the A55 junction 38 Posthouse roundabout.

A man, 48, from Wrexham was airlifted to Aintree University Hospital after his Triumph collided with a Hyundai.

His injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening and police appealed for witnesses.