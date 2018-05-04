Motorbike rider seriously injured in Chester crash
- 4 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorbike rider has suffered serious injuries in a crash that closed a major road on Friday morning.
The A483 near Chester was shut in both directions between the B5102 at Station Road and the A55 junction 38 Posthouse roundabout.
A man, 48, from Wrexham was airlifted to Aintree University Hospital after his Triumph collided with a Hyundai.
His injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening and police appealed for witnesses.