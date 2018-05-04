Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the northbound exit slip road of the A483

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car that closed a number of Wrexham roads at rush hour.

The incident happened on the A483 junction with the A525 Ruthin Road - and the was rider pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash between the motorbike and a silver Fiat 500 happened at about 16:10 BST on Friday.

North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

"We know the area was busy at the time and we are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or to anybody who may have seen the motorcycle - that was travelling from the general direction of Coedpoeth - prior to the collision, to contact us," said Sgt Raymond Williams.