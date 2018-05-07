Two people are in hospital with serious life threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorbike near Wrexham.

The rider and pillion passenger were hurt after the Kawasaki motorcycle they were riding in crashed with a Triumph TR7 car travelling the other way.

The accident happened between Holt and Wrexham Industrial Estate on the B5130 at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage to help with its investigation.