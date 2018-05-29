Image copyright Google Image caption A study found 55% of vehicles driving westbound at Rhuallt Hill broke the speed limit

Average speed cameras are being switched on this week at a "collision hotspot" on the A55 at Denbighshire.

A study in March found 55% of vehicles, 217,642 out of 394,326, driving westbound at Rhuallt Hill exceeded the 70mph limit.

Cameras have been installed at junctions 28, 29 and 30 as part of a trial.

"We're working towards no speed-related incidents, not more speeding tickets," said a Traffic Wales spokesman.

"The intention of this trial is to achieve a reduction in high-speed collisions westbound, thus improving safety, reducing the disruption brought about by such incidents and roadworks required to repair infrastructure."

Traffic Wales is the Welsh Government's traffic information service.