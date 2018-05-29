North East Wales

A55 speed cameras at Rhuallt Hill to tackle crash 'hotspot'

  • 29 May 2018
A55 Rhuallt Hill Image copyright Google
Image caption A study found 55% of vehicles driving westbound at Rhuallt Hill broke the speed limit

Average speed cameras are being switched on this week at a "collision hotspot" on the A55 at Denbighshire.

A study in March found 55% of vehicles, 217,642 out of 394,326, driving westbound at Rhuallt Hill exceeded the 70mph limit.

Cameras have been installed at junctions 28, 29 and 30 as part of a trial.

"We're working towards no speed-related incidents, not more speeding tickets," said a Traffic Wales spokesman.

"The intention of this trial is to achieve a reduction in high-speed collisions westbound, thus improving safety, reducing the disruption brought about by such incidents and roadworks required to repair infrastructure."

Traffic Wales is the Welsh Government's traffic information service.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites