Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Llangollen crash
- 29 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after he crashed in Denbighshire.
The incident happened on the A5 Berwyn Road, near the Chainbridge Hotel, Llangollen at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
The man was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Stoke Hospital, where he is being treated.
North Wales Police said the road has been closed as officers investigate the incident.