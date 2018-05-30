Image copyright Google Image caption The motorbike crashed into a lamppost and a wall on the A5 Berwyn Road in Llangollen

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a motorbike crash in Denbighshire.

He was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent after crashing into a lamppost and a wall on the A5 Berwyn Road in Llangollen at about 14:45 BST on Tuesday.

No other vehicles were involved and no-one else was hurt, police said.

North Wales Police has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact its roads policing unit.