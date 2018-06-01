Image caption The trial took place at Mold Crown Court

A man from Flintshire has been jailed for stabbing his brother and assaulting his mother.

Joseph Shallcross, 29, was jailed for 21 months for the attack on his brother Richard Shallcross and mother Christine Lynden in January.

He was given a five-year restraining order and appeared via video link from prison in Liverpool.

Mold Crown Court was told the complaints were withdrawn but the judge said jail was the only option.

Judge Niclas Parry told Shallcross: "Your actions could have had even more shocking, possibly fatal, consequences."

'No intention of stopping'

Prosecuting, Anna Pope said the attack happened after the defendant was told to leave the family home because of his behaviour.

He became aggressive and pushed his mother, who suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS), onto her back after the police were called.

He then picked up a knife and left a 2.8in (7cm) stab wound in his brother's back after he stepped in to help his mother.

Judge Parry told him: "You picked up a knife. You had no intention of stopping. You stabbed your brother and he understandably believed he was going to be killed."

The victims argued to the court Shallcross needed support rather than jail time, but the judge said the seriousness of the attack led to a custodial sentence.

The defendant had consulted his GP for help with anxiety and depression and admitted he had gone "too far" when asked to leave the home.