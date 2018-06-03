Man, 22, dies in tractor 'incident' near Denbigh
A man has died following an incident involving a tractor in Denbighshire.
North Wales Police said the victim was 22 years old but did not reveal any more details about what happened on Saturday afternoon.
The force has referred the incident in Prion, near Denbigh, to the Health and Safety Executive and the coroner has also been informed.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service along with the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended the scene.