Wrexham road closed following serious road cash
- 7 June 2018
A man has been taken to hospital following a serious crash which has closed a main road in Wrexham.
The collision on the A525 Ruth Road at Coedpoeth happened in the early hours of Thursday morning at 03:54 BST.
A single car was involved in the crash and one person had to be cut free by firefighters.
North Wales Police said it expected the road to be closed "for the foreseeable future" and advised drivers to find an alternative route.