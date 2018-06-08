Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Ch Con Mark Polin is leaving the North Wales force next month

The chief constable of North Wales Police has been appointed OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Mark Polin is retiring from his role in late July and will take up a new position as chairman of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in September.

He joined the police force in 1983 and has served as chief constable since 2009.

In 2010 Mr Polin, from Denbighshire, received the Queen's Police Medal for his work with the force.

Also honoured was Richard Johnson, from Cheshire, for services to children with lifelong and limited illnesses in north Wales and north west England.